Rosemary Benger January 1, 2022 Rosemary Elizabeth Benger, 100, died at her daughter's home in Kearney, Nebraska on January 1, 2022. At her request, there will be no services and cremation has taken place. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway, NE at a future date. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements. Rosemary was born September 2, 1921 at Omaha, Nebraska to Thomas and Mary (Cook) Atkinson. She married Jack Benger July 3, 1942 at Van Nuys, CA and they had four children: Jeffrey, Scott (Patricia), Michael Ann Anderson and Curtis (Cindy). Rosemary graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1942 and was an air traffic controller at the Denver, CO airport during World War Two. Her career included teaching Home Economics at Scottsbluff Junior High School for a number of years. She also excelled as a tailor, seamstress and quilter. She is survived by her children, her brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Emiko Atkinson, eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother David Atkinson.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.