Menu
Search
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosemary Walters
1924 - 2020
BORN
July 8, 1924
DIED
October 4, 2020
Rosemary Walters October 4, 2020 Rosemary Walters, 96, of Gering, NE, passed away October 4, 2020 at Monument Rehab and Care Center, Scottsbluff, NE. Rosemary was born July 08, 1924, in Grainton, NE, to Joseph Welsh and Edith Sintek Welsh. Rosemary graduated from Grainton High School with the class of 1941. She attended Beauty School in Hastings. Then returned back to Elsie where she opened Rosemary's Beauty Shop in the old Allen's store. She married Garnet Walters February 21, 1949 in Omaha. The couple lived back of the Elsie drug store until December 1949 when they moved into their home where they raised their 5 children. She continued to operate her beauty shop, out of their home, while she raised her family. Then she worked as a postal clerk in Grant and continued working there until her retirement. Rosie was member of the Resurrection Catholic Church, Alter Society and American Legion Auxiliary. She was always supportive of her children in their activities. She continued this with watching her grandchildren's activities. Rosie made special trips to visit her children and grandchildren in Alabama and Tennessee. A special trip for her was when she traveled to Rome with her daughter, Beth. She loved animals, especially her dogs, cats and "Stevie" the donkey. Rosie had great pleasure in cooking for family and friends, and will always be remembered for her homemade noodles and cinnamon rolls. Survivors include her 5 children; Dr. Jay (Dianne) Walters, Enterprise, AL, Jan (Lee) Judy, Gering, NE, Beth (Ted) Caldwell, Chattanooga, TN, Carol (Mark) Gutherless, North Platte, Garnet (Jan) Walters, Chicago, IL; 13 grandchildren; Michael (Heather) Walters, Enterprise, AL, Shannon Walters Tanton, Dothan, AL, Allison (Brad) Schindler, Roca, NE, Brian (Allison) Judy, Gering, NE, Kyle (Kelsey) Judy, Gering, Chandlee (Florence) Caldwell, Chattanooga, TN, Garney Caldwell, Chattanooga, TN, Hallie (Arnab Nahdi), Hong Kong, China, Mandy (Ramsey) Copeland, Sutherland, NE, Kelsey Layman, Sutherland, NE, Marcus Gutherless, North Platte, NE Annie (Ernesto) De La Cruz, Hampton, NE; 19 great-grandchildren; Julia, Charlotte, & Rosemary Walters; Sarah Tanton; Carson, Claire, & Emma Schindler; Max, Jack, & Sam Judy; Quinn & Sloan Judy; Silas Caldwell; Maggie Nahdi; Peyton & Ryker Copeland; Kennedy Layman; Eva, Simon, Felix, & Elsa De La Cruz; numerous nephews, nieces and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and 8 siblings. The family wishes to thank the staff at Monument Rehab & Care for the excellent care they gave mom. A memorial has been established in Rosemary's name to; Monument Rehab and Care Center, Scottsbluff, NE. Services will be held 12:00 p.m., October 19, 2020 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, with Rev. Mark Seiker officiating. Visitation will be held 5:00 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18,2020, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel which is in charge of arrangements. Family suggest casual dress. The service will also be livestreamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at www.carpentermemorial.com, Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. CDC Covid 19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is suggested but not required.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Oct
19
Service
12:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you say goodbye to this special lady. What great memories we have of all our fun times together! Love to all!
Jane and Ken Potts
October 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lynne Frederick
Friend
October 19, 2020
Carol, thinking of you during your loss.
Nickie Schuster
Friend
October 18, 2020
My kids and I used to love spending Sunday afternoons visiting with Rosie. I learned so much from her and have missed her every day since she left Elsie. I also have the deepest admiration for her to be able to take on such an adventure and leave her home after so many years in Perkins County. Our deepest sympathy to you in the loss of this dear woman.
Cheri Sis
Friend
October 18, 2020
What a wonderful lady! My condolences to all of you
Lynell Franklin
October 17, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Donna (Robertson) Harr
Friend
October 15, 2020
Out thoughts and prayers are with your families. Rosie wAs a wonderful person and know she will be missed. But she is flying free and with her Lord God bless
Bob and Anita Cummings
October 15, 2020
Karla, I am so sorry to hear of Rosemary passing. Just remember you will see her in Heaven. What a day that will be. Praying for you and your family. Godspeed.
BJ Griffis
Friend
October 14, 2020
Rosie was a great person. She always had time to do my hair for special occasions or before they were going out for some fun with their friends. I enjoyed caring for their children. I have great memories of the family!! Barbara “Babs” Hiatt Buttermore
Barbara Buttermore
October 14, 2020
Jay, Jan, Beth, Carol and Garnie, Our deepest sympathy to all of your families. Rosie was a pillar for Elsie and Wheatland schools and will be missed. Hugs and prayers. Bob & Cyndi Johnson
Cyndi Johnson
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020