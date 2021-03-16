Rowena Eileen Penny March 11, 2021 TORRINGTON, Wyoming --- Rowena Eileen Penny, age 82, died at the Alzheimers's Unit at the Goshen Care Center Thursday, March 11th, 2021. Funeral services will be held 10am Wednesday, March 17th at the Colyer Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Father Andrew Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Rowena was born January 13, 1939 in Maywood, CA to Joel and May (Murray) Hendrickson. She was the youngest of their two daughters. Rowena worked in computer sciences at a test site in Arizona and later worked at Harrah's Casino in Laughlin, NV in security. She was Security Officer of the Year in 1994 for her exceptional devotion to duty, reliability, and consistency as a Harrah's Team Member. Rowena enjoyed cooking and crocheting. She loved the holidays and would spend hours decorating her yard and house for everyone to enjoy. Rowena was a very kind, caring, giving and softhearted person. She never complained about anything. Rowena is survived by her special friend Cindy Wright of Torrington, WY. She is preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, James Penny; her son, Frank Penny and special friend Jerry Wright.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.