Roxann (Christensen) Hight September 27, 2021 Roxann (Christensen) Hight went with her angels on September 27, 2021 in Picayune, MS. She is survived by her husband Steve Hight, daughters Hilary and Stephanie, son David, sisters Crystal and Karla, and 8 grandchildren. She's preceded in death by her parents, Inez & Rex Christensen. Per her request, there will be no services. Prayers for her journey and for her family.



Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.