Roy Joseph "Joe" Crable December 22, 2020 On December 22, 2020, Roy Joseph "Joe" Crable, loving and dedicated husband and father of 5 passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held on June 5, 2021 at his home in Pflugerville TX.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.