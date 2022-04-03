Ruth E Thayer March 26, 2022 Ruth E Thayer, 73 of Morrill, Nebraska passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. Her memorial service will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:00 am at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jeff Banks officiating. Burial will be at the Forest Lawn in Morrill, Nebraska. At her request, cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the Friends of the Morrill Library, 119 E Webster St, Morrill, NE 69358. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Ruth was born on June 11, 1948 in Morrill, Nebraska to Dale Eugene and Ruth Pauline (Netherland) Mitchell. She received her early education in the Morrill public schools, graduating from Morrill High School. She married Ronald Charles Thayer on January 21, 1974 at the Methodist Church. Ruth is survived by her husband Ronald Thayer; daughter Wendy (Thayer) Sanders; son Troy Bialas; daughter Amanda (Thayer) Lisko and son-in-law Brian; grandchildren Krystal, Amber, Stacie, Dakota, Mason and Lincoln; 7 great grandchildren; brothers Gene Mitchell of Morrill, Ray Mitchell and wife Danae of Las Vegas, NV; Bruce Mitchell and wife Myrna of Morrill; Wayne Mitchell and wife Janet of Gering and Marcella Polly of Goddard, KS and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Charles Thayer and Mabel (Wolf) Thayer, sister Barbara Kranz and 4 nephews.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.