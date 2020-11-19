Sally Ann Cottier November 13, 2020 TORRINGTON, Wyoming --- Sally Ann Cottier, 71, passed away on November 13, 2020 at Platte County Memorial Nursing Home in Wheatland, WY. A graveside service will be held at 2pm Friday, November 20th at the Valley View Cemetery with Reverend Matt Gordon officiating. A celebration of life reception will be held at the American Legion immediately following burial. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that you donate to the Waggin' Tails Animal Shelter, in Torrington, in honor of Sally. Sally was born September 7, 1949, in Torrington, WY, to Victor and Flora (Heinrich) Eisenbarth. She graduated as valedictorian of her class from Veteran High School in 1967. After graduating high school, Sally moved to Torrington to attend Eastern Wyoming College, where she obtained her Associates Degree in Business. On September 20, 1969, Sally married Robert W. Cottier. They lived in Torrington and eventually had two daughters, Misty and Tara. Sally worked at Tri-County Bank for a number of years before moving on to work as a secretary at the legal firm Sawyer, Warren and Kautz. She really enjoyed working as a secretary, as she was able to utilize her skills in both typing and writing shorthand. After working for several more years, Sally decided to become a stay at home mom so she could spend more time with her family. Sally was very family oriented and one of her favorite past times was spending time with her four grandchildren. She loved attending their extracurricular activities, such as dance recitals and sporting events. In her spare time, she really enjoyed gardening and creating oil paintings of anything from people to landscapes. Sally was also very passionate about animals, and she loved spending quality time with her pets. She is survived by her husband, Robert of Torrington; daughter Misty (Jasen) Kaufman and their children Kash, Jenna, and Jada of Torrington; daughter Tara Graves and her daughter Ava of Golden, CO; brother Brad (Lynn) Eisenbarth of Columbus, NE; and four nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Flora Eisenbarth, and her sister, Marsha Fish.
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.