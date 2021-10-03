Menu
Sally Miranda
FUNERAL HOME
Jones Mortuary
1532 14th St
Mitchell, NE
Sally Miranda September 29, 2021 Sally Miranda, 74, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport, NE. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell with Fr. Stephen Deaver as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 3-6pm with a rosary service at 6pm at the church. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Sally's honor be made in care of her family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Sally's memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.comJones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements. Sally was born on June 21, 1947, in Scottsbluff, NE to Manuel and Frances (Vargas) Miranda. She graduated from Mitchell Public High School in 1965 and attended Western Nebraska Community College where she earned her Associate of Applied Science, receiving her LPN. She dedicated herself to caring for others, working as a nurse for 32 years. Sally was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic church where she served as a parish council member and taught catechism for many years. She spoke fondly of her students and cherished the friendships developed there over the years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, baking, and spending time with friends and family. She had a servant heart and was a natural caregiver, spending her time in the service of others, both professionally and personally. Those who were fortunate enough to meet Sally experienced her warmth, compassion, patience, and especially humor. She is survived by her daughters, Tanya (Jason) Beck and Michaela Miranda; sisters Rita Vigil, Cecilia Miranda, Rose Fitzsimmons, Julie Miranda, Elizabeth (Daniel) Fitzsimmons, Mary Miranda; brothers Manuel (Sue) Miranda, Steven (Connie) Miranda, Andrew (Julie) Miranda, Charles Miranda; 4 grandchildren Jordan (Allaina) Walls, Nicholas Beck, Matthew Beck, Cooper McStay; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Frances Miranda, sisters Margaret DeLay and Connie Brehm, and nephew Donovan Miranda.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
1715 17th, MITCHELL, NE
Oct
5
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Theresa Catholic Church
1715 17th Street, MITCHELL, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Jones Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to my cousins, and all the family, May she Rest in Paradise, Love and Prayers, to you all
Cristina Miranda Gonzales
October 6, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of her passing and I´d like to offer my condolences to my cousin Sally´s children, and the rest of her family. I have many good memories in my younger years with Sally, not only was she a good cousin but also a good friend. I will never forget her. Prayers for all her family. Rest In Peace my cousin/friend.
Mary Lou Miranda Kennedy
Family
October 4, 2021
Sending prayers and Blessings to all the family. May Sally rest in Peace.
Vicente Arsiaga
Family
October 4, 2021
May God Bless SALLY and HER FAMILY! I will keep all of you in my prayers! Alfred Lewandowski--a fellow Catholic.
Alfred Lewandowski
October 3, 2021
