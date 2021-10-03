Sally Miranda September 29, 2021 Sally Miranda, 74, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport, NE. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell with Fr. Stephen Deaver as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 3-6pm with a rosary service at 6pm at the church. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Sally's honor be made in care of her family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Sally's memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com
Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements. Sally was born on June 21, 1947, in Scottsbluff, NE to Manuel and Frances (Vargas) Miranda. She graduated from Mitchell Public High School in 1965 and attended Western Nebraska Community College where she earned her Associate of Applied Science, receiving her LPN. She dedicated herself to caring for others, working as a nurse for 32 years. Sally was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic church where she served as a parish council member and taught catechism for many years. She spoke fondly of her students and cherished the friendships developed there over the years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, baking, and spending time with friends and family. She had a servant heart and was a natural caregiver, spending her time in the service of others, both professionally and personally. Those who were fortunate enough to meet Sally experienced her warmth, compassion, patience, and especially humor. She is survived by her daughters, Tanya (Jason) Beck and Michaela Miranda; sisters Rita Vigil, Cecilia Miranda, Rose Fitzsimmons, Julie Miranda, Elizabeth (Daniel) Fitzsimmons, Mary Miranda; brothers Manuel (Sue) Miranda, Steven (Connie) Miranda, Andrew (Julie) Miranda, Charles Miranda; 4 grandchildren Jordan (Allaina) Walls, Nicholas Beck, Matthew Beck, Cooper McStay; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Frances Miranda, sisters Margaret DeLay and Connie Brehm, and nephew Donovan Miranda.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.