Sam was a kind and generous guy. He spent so much time at the ballpark in Mitchell and we would see him there working concession, etc. We were there watching our older girls play and our youngest who was about 3 would hang out the concession stand or confession stand as she liked to call it. I went to get her one day and she had about 5 or 6 candy bars in her hands. I thought she stole them. I took her back over to the concession stand and Sam assured me that he had bought them for her! He was one of a kind. He will be missed.

Camille Takuski Friend January 7, 2022