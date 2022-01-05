Samuel S. Castillo January 3, 2022 Samuel S. Castillo, 64, of Mitchell, Nebraska passed on January 3, 2022 in Scottsbluff, NE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Mitchell with Fr. Michael McDonald as Celebrant. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com
. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, NE is assisting the family. Sam was born on October 21, 1957 to Sotero and Julia Castillo in Scottsbluff, NE. He attended grade school in Morrill and moved to Mitchell where he graduated as a Mitchell Tiger and honor student. He was very active in sports, wrestling and cross country running with his brothers, winning state championships. He had a beautiful voice and enjoyed participating in chorus and the No Name Singers. On February 9, 1978, he was united in marriage to Cheryl A. James at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. To this union sons Shaun, Derek and Andrew were born. An honorable mention of several adopted sons through his scouting experiences, Joel Vogel, Cory Galaz, Justin and Jeremy Brunz. Sam worked at Magnolia Homes for 34 years with his father, sons, and several uncles, then Home Depot for a change of pace. He retired from Scottsbluff Public Schools after becoming ill in 2017. Sam was always involved in all his sons' interests from coaching baseball and peewee basketball to Cub Scouts and Scout Master for The Boy Scouts. The many scouting activities and Scout camps were enjoyed by all, and are discussed with great enthusiasm at family gatherings, all the hiking, mountain man adventures and 50 milers. Sam and Cheryl taught Sunday School for several years at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Sam is survived by his loving wife Cheryl; sons Shaun of Mitchell, NE, Derek of Mitchell, NE, and Andrew of Anderson, AL; blessed with grandchildren Jayda, Jillian, Seth, Zavior, Aiden and Torvin. He treasured every moment with them, making his eyes sparkle with delight. Father Sotero Castillo of Crestview, FL; brothers Larry (Sheri) of Kearney, NE, Henry (Wendy) of Leeper, PA, Elliott (Sue) of Lincoln, NE, Chris of Scottsbluff, NE, and Pat (Martha) of Pampano Beach, FL; sisters Dorothy (Bob) Shypkoski of Crestview, FL, Ronnie (Bob) Rios of Denver, CO, and Monica (Rob) of Sinclair, NE; godson Aaron Rios of Denver, CO and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Sam was preceded in death by his mother; oldest brother Anselmo Castillo; and his grandparents.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.