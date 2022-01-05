Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Samuel Castillo
FUNERAL HOME
Jones Mortuary
1532 14th St
Mitchell, NE
Samuel S. Castillo January 3, 2022 Samuel S. Castillo, 64, of Mitchell, Nebraska passed on January 3, 2022 in Scottsbluff, NE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Mitchell with Fr. Michael McDonald as Celebrant. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, NE is assisting the family. Sam was born on October 21, 1957 to Sotero and Julia Castillo in Scottsbluff, NE. He attended grade school in Morrill and moved to Mitchell where he graduated as a Mitchell Tiger and honor student. He was very active in sports, wrestling and cross country running with his brothers, winning state championships. He had a beautiful voice and enjoyed participating in chorus and the No Name Singers. On February 9, 1978, he was united in marriage to Cheryl A. James at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. To this union sons Shaun, Derek and Andrew were born. An honorable mention of several adopted sons through his scouting experiences, Joel Vogel, Cory Galaz, Justin and Jeremy Brunz. Sam worked at Magnolia Homes for 34 years with his father, sons, and several uncles, then Home Depot for a change of pace. He retired from Scottsbluff Public Schools after becoming ill in 2017. Sam was always involved in all his sons' interests from coaching baseball and peewee basketball to Cub Scouts and Scout Master for The Boy Scouts. The many scouting activities and Scout camps were enjoyed by all, and are discussed with great enthusiasm at family gatherings, all the hiking, mountain man adventures and 50 milers. Sam and Cheryl taught Sunday School for several years at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Sam is survived by his loving wife Cheryl; sons Shaun of Mitchell, NE, Derek of Mitchell, NE, and Andrew of Anderson, AL; blessed with grandchildren Jayda, Jillian, Seth, Zavior, Aiden and Torvin. He treasured every moment with them, making his eyes sparkle with delight. Father Sotero Castillo of Crestview, FL; brothers Larry (Sheri) of Kearney, NE, Henry (Wendy) of Leeper, PA, Elliott (Sue) of Lincoln, NE, Chris of Scottsbluff, NE, and Pat (Martha) of Pampano Beach, FL; sisters Dorothy (Bob) Shypkoski of Crestview, FL, Ronnie (Bob) Rios of Denver, CO, and Monica (Rob) of Sinclair, NE; godson Aaron Rios of Denver, CO and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Sam was preceded in death by his mother; oldest brother Anselmo Castillo; and his grandparents.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Service
1:00p.m.
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
1715 17th, MITCHELL, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Jones Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jones Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Cheryl and family. Ed and I were so sorry to hear of Sam's passing. He is out of pain now, but yours is beginning. We are lifting you up in prayer and hope that all your wonderful memories bring you much comfort. Sam was a wonderful man, so friendly and kind to all. He will surely be missed. Hugs!
Lauri McNulty
Friend
January 7, 2022
Sam was a kind and generous guy. He spent so much time at the ballpark in Mitchell and we would see him there working concession, etc. We were there watching our older girls play and our youngest who was about 3 would hang out the concession stand or confession stand as she liked to call it. I went to get her one day and she had about 5 or 6 candy bars in her hands. I thought she stole them. I took her back over to the concession stand and Sam assured me that he had bought them for her! He was one of a kind. He will be missed.
Camille Takuski
Friend
January 7, 2022
We are sad with you in the loss of our nephew, Sam. He will remain in our hearts forever!
Ray & Mary Kresha
January 6, 2022
Thinking of you all & sending powerful strength at this time. Sam's radiant smile and sparkle is shining down upon you now with massive angelic hugs he will guide you onward!!
Rob & Monica Sinclair
Family
January 6, 2022
May God bless you with spiritual strength during this time of mourning. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Judy Pedersen
January 5, 2022
Sorry to read of Sams passing. Sam was a kind fellow, always had a smile and willing to be of help. Out thoughts & prayers for you Cheryl & your family.
Bob & Nancy Plummer
January 5, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Sam was a good guy, very friendly, always said hi when seeing on the streets or stores.
Arthur and Patricia Owens
January 5, 2022
Sorry to learn of Sam,s passing Thinking of you
Connie Spencer
January 5, 2022
Life seems so fragile and short. Am thinking about you Cheryl and your family.
Karen Perkins
January 5, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your brother
Dan and Sharon Schrad
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results