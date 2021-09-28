Samuel C. Max, Jr. September 24, 2021 Samuel C. Max, Jr., 60, of Morrill, passed away on September 24, 2021 at his sister's home in Morrill. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 PM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with the Vigil Service and Rosary at 6 PM. Father Stephen Deaver will officiate. Cremation will follow with the inurnment at a later date in the Lindsay, Nebraska Cemetery. Online condolences will be left at www.dugankramer.com
Samuel was born May 25, 1961 at Cozad, NE to Samuel P. Sr. and Matilda C. (Rivera) Max. He received his education in Chicago. He worked as a meatpacker in Chicago and later at Packerland in Gering, NE. Dancing was his passion! He attended Christ The King Catholic Church in Gering. Samuel is survived by his father Samuel P. Max, Sr, siblings: Johnny Max of Norfolk, NE, Eliza (Silvino) Rodriguez of Morrill, Margie Max of Norfolk, NE, Maribel (Leo) Mejia of Raymondville, TX, Esteban (Rosalia) Max of Gering, Rogelio (Veronica) Max of Albuquerque, NM, and Luis Max (Arlet Orejel) of Chicago, IL; 21 nieces and nephews; 54 grand-nieces and grand-nephews; six great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members. Samuel was preceded in death by his mother Matilda C. Rivera, sister Dulce Maria Max, and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.