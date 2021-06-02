Sandra Lee Beliel May 28, 2021 Sandra Lee Beliel, 77 of Minatare, NE passed away peacefully Friday, May 28, 2021 with her husband and children by her side. A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery in Minatare, NE. Memorials may be given to Emerald Court or to donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Sandra was born on December 3, 1943 to Charles and Marilyn (Frerichs) Olsen in Scottsbluff, NE. Sandra married Ralph Beliel December 31, 1962. Soon after, they moved to Minatare to start a beautiful life together, raising two children, Greg and Christina. Sandra was blessed to work with Ralph at Gilman Motors for 15 years as the office manager. She then went to work for the First Presbyterian Church as the secretary until her retirement. For the last ten years, she fought a fierce battle with dementia. She was a warrior, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marilyn, along with four siblings: Sharon, Linda, Gary, and Doug. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ralph Beliel, her son Greg Beliel and wife Debra and their children Zac and Amanda Schaneman, Carah and Michael Wallinger, Casandra and Mark Davis and James Yung; her daughter Christina Jimenez and husband Angel and their children Amber and Gary Hickey, Andrew and America Ravert and Jordan Salazar, along with 15 great grandchildren; her three sisters Julia, Connie and Laura (Joe) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Sandra will forever be remembered for her contagious laugh and her ability to love endlessly.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.