Serafina Ann Lopez November 23, 2020 TORRINGTON, Wyoming --- Serafina Ann Lopez, 43, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 3, at the Riverside Church of Christ with Pastor Lonnie Crowe officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Serafina was born February 14, 1977, in Torrington, Wyoming the daughter of Moses Franco and Alisia Cortez. She will be remembered for her huge heart. She never knew a stranger. Welcomed everyone with open loving arms. You always knew she was in the room because of her loud laugh and she lit up any room that she entered. Music fed her soul. She was always dancing and making up her own lyrics. Serafina was destined to be a mother. She loved her children more than life itself. Life will never be the same without our beloved Serafina. We were blessed with her beautiful heart, a laugh that echoed the room, bright eyes that you got lost in. She was bubbly, vivacious and so full of life. She always greeted you with the BEST warm hugs, you never wanted to let go. Serafina always put everyone else first. In the kitchen, with her out of this world cooking, she always made sure you left with a full tummy. Coffee in hand, she was always ready to laugh, sing and dance. Although this is a tremendous loss, heaven has gained the most extraordinary angel. Her reunion with her dad, brothers, nephew and grandmother brings comfort knowing how much she missed them and how magical her journey home must have been knowing she would reunite with them. Lunches and shopping trips to the mall, where she shopped until she dropped, will definitely be missed. Survivors include her husband Ancelmo Lopez; daughter Blanca (Anthony) and little Anthony; Ancelmo Jr. (Alicia) and Roman and Bowie; Ricky (Bryanna) and Amarah, Moses, Josiah and Gustavo; her mother Alicia (Sergio) Cortez; Marisela Blanco and Mariah, Ayden, Nyella and Sophia; Sergio "Gerb" Cortez and Rome; Ericka Cortez and Jayden, AJ and Xavier; Emily Cortez (Zach) and Cameron, Emma and Zach; and Selena and Izaiah. Preceding her in death was her father Moses Franco; her grandmother Virginia Dominguez; her brothers Moses Franco and Isidro Cortez and her nephew Steven Blanco, Jr.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.