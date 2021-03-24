Seth "Skeet" Brent Roland March 17, 2021 Seth Brent Roland "Skeet" 39, of Scottsbluff, NE pa-ssed away suddenly on March 17, 2021 in Lincoln, NE. Seth was born on February 5, 1982 to Tamara and Lawrence Roland in Scottsbluff, NE. Seth attended Minatare and Gering Public Schools. After High School Seth went out on the road selling magazines and traveling the states with his brother and a couple close friends. He met a lot of people and left his mark on many lives while away. In his return home in 2007 Seth welcomed his one and only son, whom he loved very much Tanner Lee Roland into the world. Seth was a lifelong Broncos fan and had somewhat of an obsession with slot machines. He was loved by all and loved so many, if he loved you, you knew it. Even if he didn't use the words. He may have been a little rough around the edges and although he may have never admitted it he was a big teddy bear at heart. He was a free spirit, never a follower and always the leader of the pack. He was never the one to worry about what people thought and was most definitely his own person. He had a heart of gold and was always there and willing to help those in need. Always in our hearts and forever missed. Survivors include his son Tanner Roland; his brothers Uriah West and C W Roland; Uncles Donnie Roland, Bill, Steve and Keith West; Aunt Cathy (Ron) Imus, Cindy Holcomb; Step Mom Gail Roland, numerous cousins and numerous friends whom he considered family. He was preceded in death by his Mother Tamara Roland; Father Larry Roland; Uncles Mike and Randy West; Grandparents Don and Helen West and Cliff and Nadine Roland. A celebration of life will be held at the Frontside Bar and Grill in Scottsbluff on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1 PM.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.