Shane Allen Coop November 9, 2020 Shane Allen Coop, 46, of Scotts-bluff, passed away on November 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after courageously fighting cancer. Funeral services for Shane will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, November 16th at WestWay Christian Church with Willie and Adam Coop officiating. Due to Covid restrictions, masks will be required and limited seating will be available, first come first served. Shane's memorial service will be live-streamed from WestWay Christian Church. Please join us to honor Shane at www.westwaychurch.com
Shane was born on February 5, 1974 in Huron, SD to Willie & Jackie (Newland) Coop. His brother Adam was born seven years later, where their brotherhood grew into a true friendship. He began his schooling in Huron, before moving to Scottsbluff, NE in 1984 and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1992. He attended and graduated with his bachelor's degree from Platte Valley Bible College in 1996. From a young age, Shane was a gifted musician, excelling in piano, guitar, bass guitar and especially drums. Shane also played in bands all his life, creating lifelong friendships with so many of his band mates, who became lifelong brothers. His bands played in bars and venues all over the Midwest, and beyond, extending his ministry to those who would never walk into a church. His faith in Christ and a passion for music led him into music ministry, and he served as the music pastor at First Christian Church in Norfolk NE for five years. There he met and married his best friend Maranda (Ewerdt) October 13th, 2001. In 2003, Shane and Maranda moved to Scottsbluff where they began their ministry with WestWay Christian Church, where he has pastored for 17 years. In 2004 they welcomed their daughter Emzie Leigh, and in 2006, their son Milo Greyer completed the family. Every gift God gave Shane was surrendered to Jesus. His infectious laugh, his sense of humor and his warmth drew people of all kinds to him and to Christ. He led by example, and taught his family, friends and church body to praise God through all circumstances. He will be remembered for his genuine love as a son, brother, husband, father and friend. He is survived by his wife Maranda, his children, Emzie and Milo, his parents Willie and Jackie Coop, his brother Adam and sister-in-love Cheri, nephews Thaddeus and Xero Coop, mother-in-law Janice Casey, sisters-in-law Alicia Wells and Katryna Taylor, brother-in-law Chris Ewerdt, nephews Matthew and Grant, and nieces Piper and Heaven, along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins, whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Margret Coop and Lyle and Joyce Newland, along with his uncle Tim Coop. His family would especially like to thank Dr. Bjorling, Sue Schoeneman and all of his wonderful nurses at the infusion center, as well as his Hospice nurses Michelle and Rebecca for their love and care for Shane. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Coop Family Fund" at Platte Valley Bank in Scottsbluff, NE.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.