Sharon K. Carpenter May 26, 2021 Sharon K. Carpenter, 73 of Grand Island died unexpectantly, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be at 4 PM Thursday, June 3rd at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Start Over Rover Animal Rescue in Hastings, NE. Sharon was born on July 30, 1947 in Aurora, NE the daughter of Vern and Marion (Lein) Tindall. She graduated from Hastings High School class of 1965. On September 3, 1967 she was united in marriage to Jerry Carpenter. This union was blessed with children Todd and Shelley. Sharon opened and operated a Diet Center Franchise in the early 1980's while living in Gering. Subsequently followed Husband Jerry's career path they moved to Topeka, KS and she worked in the administrative office for Kansas Municipality. Following her husband's passing in 1999, Sharon became a partner with her son in 2 Subway Franchises in Lincoln, NE until her retirement then moving to Hastings to care for her parents until their death. Some of her enjoyments included crafting, cross-stitching and she loved her dogs. Those left to cherish her memory included her son Todd (Debora) Carpenter of Grand Island; daughter, Shelley Carpenter of Hastings and a brother, John (Evelyn) Tindall. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.