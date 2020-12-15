Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon DeNovellis
FUNERAL HOME
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service
1140 10th Ave
Sidney, NE
Sharon "Sherry" L. DeNovellis December 10, 2020 Sherry L. DeNovellis, age 71, of Sidney, NE passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Loveland, CO. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Sidney, NE with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Tuesday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Sherry's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Sherry's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. A complete obituary will be published when available. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Sherry's care and funeral arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service
1140 10th Ave, Sidney, NE
Dec
16
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Sidney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Such a great lady and friend
Jim and Lila Harris
December 29, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results