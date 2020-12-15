Sharon "Sherry" L. DeNovellis December 10, 2020 Sherry L. DeNovellis, age 71, of Sidney, NE passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Loveland, CO. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Sidney, NE with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Tuesday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Sherry's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Sherry's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
. A complete obituary will be published when available. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Sherry's care and funeral arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.