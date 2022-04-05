Sharon K. Herman March 31, 2022 Sharon K. Herman, 79, formerly of Mitchell, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, with interment following at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be given to the Festival of Hope and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Sharon was born on August 14, 1942, at Scottsbluff, NE to Andrew and Loretta R. Krause. They moved to Gering where she grew up and where she graduated from Gering High School in 1960. After she was married, they moved to Lincoln, NE where she worked for Able Investment Company as a Legal Secretary for 3 years. They then returned to Mitchell in 1965 where she worked as a Legal Secretary. She retired as a long-time employee of the Panhandle Mental Health Center in Scottsbluff. She moved to Scottsbluff in January 2020 to be closer to her family. She had been a member of the Emmanuel Congregational Church where she was baptized and later confirmed. She was a member of the Federated Church where she served as a deaconess and taught Bible School. She was active in the Jaycees, PTA, was a den mother for Boy Scouts and helped out whenever she was needed in the activities of her son. She was a member of the Sunflower Chapter #214 of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her son, Troy A. Herman and his wife, Carol of Scottsbluff; Grandson, Scott Herman of Laramie, WY; Granddaughter, Emma Herman of Laramie, WY; Sister, Nancy Derr and her husband, Richard Derr of Scottsbluff; Nephews, Randy Derr of Scottsbluff; and Steve Derr of Omaha. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 5, 2022.