Sharon Hoffman
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Sharon M. Hoffman December 7, 2020 Sharon M. Hoffman, 64, of Bayard, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. Her Mass of Christian Burial service will be limited to private family only at this time due to Covid-19. The service will be live streamed on Bridg-man Funeral Home facebook page on Friday, December 11, 2020 beginning at 10am. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor Sharon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the family to be put toward a Sharon Hoffman Memorial Scholarship for future music educators. Online condolences may be made by viewing Sharon's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Sharon Hoffman (Arthur) was born in Gordon, NE on September 3, 1956 to William and Dorothy Arthur. She grew up in Rushville, NE and attended Chadron State College, where she was later inducted into the Music Education Hall of Fame. Sharon and her husband Ron were married at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff, NE in 1984, and raised three children in Bayard, NE, where she was beloved as the music teacher for 34 years. Sharon spent her career caring for her students and directing award winning choirs and show choirs. She was known nationwide as an expert in music education in small schools, and in the late 80's her Masters thesis helped to shape the face of maternity leave in Nebraska schools. She served as the Mentorship Chair on the Executive Board of the Nebraska Music Educators Association, which honored her as the Outstanding Music Educator in 2006 and was the Nebraska Schools Activity Association District 6 Representative for over 30 years. In 2007 the Nebraska Federation of High Schools recognized her as the Outstanding Music Educator of the year. First and foremost, Sharon loved her family more than anything. She asked nothing for herself and did anything and everything for the people she loved. Her devotion to her husband was second to none. Her children never knew anything but her complete pride and support. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and although their time with her was short, it is beyond precious. Sharon is joined in death by parents, William and Dorothy Arthur, and infant brother, James Arthur. She is survived by husband Ron Hoffman; children Michaela and Doug Babic, Sarah and Brad Consbruck, and Jacob Hoffman and fiance' Ashley Young; grandchildren Ben, Sam, and Mayzie Babic, and Lane, Maverick, and Scarlett Consbruck; sister Deb Cadwallader and husband Dana, and Bill Arthur and partner Jolene Kuhn.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
livestreamed on the Bridgman Funeral Home Facebook page
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My 25 year old memory includes Sharon's compliments and encouragement to my Hemingford high school choir at a conference event that she hosted. I was just informed tonight of Sharon's passing. Prayers for families are ongoing, not just now but in in the months and years to come... Thank you for letting me share this memory. She has an amazing legacy.
Jeff Fisher
December 31, 2020
Sending deepest sympathy to Sharon´s family. I know how deeply she loved and was loved! Sharon leaves behind an amazing legacy!
Joan Eigenberg
December 12, 2020
My condolences to the Hoffman family.. Mrs. Hoffman was my favorite teacher in high school and loved talking to her when I seen her around town she always made time for her students and made many impacts on our lives she will be missed
Ramona Hubbell (Becker)
December 10, 2020
Eternal rest be granted unto Sharon. Let the Perpetual Light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Love and blessings to all the family.
Sue Wiggins
December 10, 2020
