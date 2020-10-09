Sharon Kay Jones October 5, 2020 TORRINGTON, WYOMING --- Sharon Kay Jones, 77, died from complications to Myelofibrosis, October 5, 2020, with her family by her side at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Funeral services will be held at 10AM Tuesday, October 13, at the First Congregational Church in Torring-ton with Reverend Matt Gordon officiating. The casket will be open at the church at 9AM. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington. Memorials may be made to the EWC Foundation or CRMC Cancer Center, donor's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Sharon was born December 6, 1942, in Torrington, WY the daughter of Marvin and Clara (Schaneman) Miller. She attended Torri-ngton schools until she graduated from THS in 1960. Sharon was on the yearbook staff and was homecoming queen her senior year. She moved with her family to the Sheep Creek area in 1956. In the summers she worked in the sugar beet and bean fields. The $1/hour she earned had to be split with her sister Judy. On May 28, 1961 she married Barry Jones and to this union two sons were born, Jeff and Justin. The family moved from Sheep Creek to Torrington in 1968. After high school Sharon worked at the Telegram and then Public Health before settling in at EWC, where she worked for 32 years, until her retirement in 2005. In 2013, Sharon received a Distinguished Service Award from EWC, which she was very proud of. She liked golfing, reading, bridge, cooking, gardening and her "classmate coffee". Most of all, she enjoyed being a proud mother, grandmother and aunt. She was her sons' and grandsons' biggest cheerleader in all their sports and activities. Sharon was a current member of First Congregational Church, Cottonwood Country Club, Bridge Club, EWC Booster Club and UW Cowboy Joe Club. Survivors include her husband Barry of Cheyenne, formally of Torrington, WY; her son Jeff (Tanya) Jones and their sons, Hayden, Hunter and Ryder of Cheyenne, WY; her son Justin Jones of Johnstown, CO; her sisters Judy (Don) Johnson of Omaha, NE and Jean Ferguson of Alliance, NE; her brother Glenn (Nancy) Miller of Morrill, NE; numerous nieces and nephews and great group of friends. Preceding her in death were her parents; her parents-in-law Vernon and Doris Jones; her brothers-in-law Bill Ferguson and Tommy Jones; and her niece Codi Lee Jones.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.