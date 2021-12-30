Sharon K Kaufman December 27, 2021 Sharon K Kaufman, 79 of Gering, Nebraska passed away at Regional West Medical Center on December 27, 2021. Her memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 31, 2021 with Chaplain Terry Gross officiating. Memorials may be given to the Panhandle Humane Society. Online tributes may be left at www.geringchapel.com
. Sharon was born on May 19, 1942 to RW and Helena Moine, growing up in Goshen County, WY. Sharon graduated from Lingle High School in 1960 and worked as a secretary for much of her career. She married Milton Kaufman in March of 1962 in Lingle and made their home in Gering. Survivors include her children Brice (Shelly) Kaufman, Jahna (Doug) Tille and Jill Forella; grandchildren Jeremy Forella, Brock Tille, Harlee Tille, Acacia (Justin) Orr, Mackenzie Tille, Destiny (Heath) Solberg and Nickie McCormick; great grandchildren Hunter Orr, Harper Orr, Harrison Orr, Zane Jarmillo, Baydon Solberg, Dreyson & Denym McCormick; sibling Judy Bell and other close relatives as well as several nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her daughter Tracy Kaufman, her husband Milton Kaufman and her parents RW and Helena Moine.
Published by The Star-Herald from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.