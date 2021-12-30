Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Kaufman
FUNERAL HOME
Gering Memorial Chapel
1755 11th Street
Gering, NE
Sharon K Kaufman December 27, 2021 Sharon K Kaufman, 79 of Gering, Nebraska passed away at Regional West Medical Center on December 27, 2021. Her memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 31, 2021 with Chaplain Terry Gross officiating. Memorials may be given to the Panhandle Humane Society. Online tributes may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Sharon was born on May 19, 1942 to RW and Helena Moine, growing up in Goshen County, WY. Sharon graduated from Lingle High School in 1960 and worked as a secretary for much of her career. She married Milton Kaufman in March of 1962 in Lingle and made their home in Gering. Survivors include her children Brice (Shelly) Kaufman, Jahna (Doug) Tille and Jill Forella; grandchildren Jeremy Forella, Brock Tille, Harlee Tille, Acacia (Justin) Orr, Mackenzie Tille, Destiny (Heath) Solberg and Nickie McCormick; great grandchildren Hunter Orr, Harper Orr, Harrison Orr, Zane Jarmillo, Baydon Solberg, Dreyson & Denym McCormick; sibling Judy Bell and other close relatives as well as several nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her daughter Tracy Kaufman, her husband Milton Kaufman and her parents RW and Helena Moine.
Published by The Star-Herald from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Gering Memorial Chapel
1755 11th Street, Gering, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gering Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gering Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.