Shawn Thomas Riggs October 20, 2020 Torrington, Wyoming----Shawn Thomas Riggs, 45, died October 20, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD with his family by his side. A graveside service will be held 2pm Wednesday, October 28, at Valley View Cemetery in Torrington with Pastor Marty Rostad officiating. Memorials can be made to the family to be decided at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends can send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Shawn Thomas Riggs was born July 24, 1975 in Casper, WY. He was welcomed by his parents Tom and Cheryl Riggs, and older sister Shelley. He grew up on the family farm in the Huntley area and although he has gone on some epic adventures over the years to places such as New Orleans to shore up the levees, Connecticut to try something new, and South Dakota because that was his dream, Torrington was always home. Shawn loved living on the farm. He was his dad's side kick until he was old enough to roam with his band of friends, kicking up dust and causing a little chaos wherever they went. He loved to go fast and this could be in the form of anything with wheels and occasionally 4 hooves. With his sparkling blue eyes and curly blond hair, it could charm his way into (or out of) just about anything. Always rough and tumble and a natural born risk taker, many times over the years he sprouted some grey hairs on a few heads. He loved big trucks, big tractors, big pickups and Lane Frost. Shawn leaves behind his mother, Cheryl Riggs; sister Shelley (Scott) Miller and their children, David, Hayden, and Ainsley Miller, all of Torrington and numerous aunts and uncles and many cousins that thought the world of him. He is preceded in death by his father Tom Riggs; grandparents Norman and Mary Crossley and Wayne and Edna Riggs; uncle Jim King; aunt Betty Schloatman and special friend Art Perez. In the last few days of his life, his friends and family reached out and got to tell him how much he will always be loved and what he meant to them.
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.