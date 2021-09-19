Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherry McIntosh
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reverence Funeral Parlor
2002 Char Ave
Scottsbluff, NE
Sherry Lynn McIntosh September 13, 2021 Sherry Lynn McIntosh, 60, of Scottsbluff, passed away in her home on Monday, September 13, 2021. Cremation has taken place in accordance with Sherry's wishes. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.reverencefun- eralparlor.com Sherry was born on December 25, 1960 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Wayne McIntosh and Shirley (Fortner). Sherry loved cats and they brought her great joy. She took care of neighborhood strays and always had several of her own. She would have taken them all in if she could have. Sherry attended Chadron State College and worked as an administrative assistant. Sherry is survived by her sister, Cindy McIntosh of Longmont, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reverence Funeral Parlor
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reverence Funeral Parlor.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.