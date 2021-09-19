Sherry Lynn McIntosh September 13, 2021 Sherry Lynn McIntosh, 60, of Scottsbluff, passed away in her home on Monday, September 13, 2021. Cremation has taken place in accordance with Sherry's wishes. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.reverencefun- eralparlor.com
Sherry was born on December 25, 1960 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Wayne McIntosh and Shirley (Fortner). Sherry loved cats and they brought her great joy. She took care of neighborhood strays and always had several of her own. She would have taken them all in if she could have. Sherry attended Chadron State College and worked as an administrative assistant. Sherry is survived by her sister, Cindy McIntosh of Longmont, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.