Stella Zoe (Thompson) Strauch September 7, 2021 Stella Zoe (Thompson) Strauch passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at The Village at Regional West in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff. Nona Hodder from First Christian Church will officiate.
. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Stella was born April 8, 1929, in Bridgeport, NE to Fred and Georgia Thompson. She graduated from high school in 1946 and moved to Cheyenne, WY where she lived for a year working at Woolworth. She returned to Scottsbluff and entered Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1950 with her RN diploma. Stella married Elmer Strauch in 1951 and they raised five children, Kathy, Douglas, Marsha, James and Lisa. Stella worked as an RN for 50 years, primarily in obstetrics finding her career both interesting and fulfilling. She experienced many changes at WNGH and was always supportive of her Scottsbluff hospital. Her dedication and strong work ethic were unsurpassed. She participated in the move from the Methodist Hospital in downtown Scottsbluff to the new location at 4021 Avenue B in 1967 and served as head nurse of the maternity floor for many years. Stella retired from Regional West Medical Center in 2000. During retirement she spent many years traveling, quilting, reading, gardening, playing cards and keeping busy. She was a member of the Quilt Guild, American Nurses Association, Glad Hours Garden Club, Mitchell Library Book Club, First Christian Church Ladies' Guild and several card clubs. But the biggest joy of her life was her large family. She loved everyone, knew birthdays, and always kept in contact. Stella is survived by her children, Kathy (Jimmy) Lynch, (Debra Strauch), Marsha Strauch, Jim Strauch (Deb), Lisa (Jerry) Rien, brother and sister, Ron Thompson and Dixie Hansen. Stella is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Sam Pinge, Hunter Strauch, Ben Wiege, Mackenzie Wardyn, Megan Hanshew, Heidi Strauch, Laura Kautz, Trevor Dumont, Annie Dumont, Tiffany Rien and Heather Rien. She also has 12 great grandchildren who survive her: Nicole, Riley, Emily, Isaac, Noah, Ethan, Ryan, Ella, Evan, Lilliana, Valerie and Carson, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Stella was preceded in death by husband, Elmer Strauch, son, Douglas Strauch, parents, Fred and Georgia Thompson, brothers Art and Ralph Thompson, Dan Merriam, sisters, Jackie Brunz and Shirley Hulitt. Stella's life was a life well-lived.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.