Stephen E. Heckman October 8, 2020 Memorial services for Stephen E. Heckman, 71, will be held at 11am Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Lighthouse Ministries with Pastor Rick Carroll. Steve died October 8, 2020 at Community Hospital in Torrington, WY and cremation has taken place. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Steve was born November 25, 1948 in Torrington, WY the son of Edward and Dorothea (Korb) Heckman. He grew up and received his education in Goshen County graduating from Lingle High School. He then attended Eastern Wyoming College for two years before entering the US Army in 1970. He was discharged in 1972. He drove the ice cream delivery truck in Sheridan, WY before returning to Torrington where he farmed. He took a trip with a mule and a horse from Torrington to Jackson Hole. Steve worked for Lamb Construction driving truck and in the winter drove rehaul beet trucks for Trans Systems. He later went to work for Trans Systems as a mechanic. In 2005 he went to work for the Guernsey Quarry as a heavy equipment mechanic. He retired in 2013. Steve enjoyed making iron lawn art and fixing and building things. Steve is survived by his wife LaVonne of Torrington, WY; a son Scott (Susan) Weichel; a daughter Robin Taylor of Gering, NE; grandsons Joseph Patterson and Chad Weichel; a granddaughter Cathryn Smith; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.