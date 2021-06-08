Stephen Silverman January 23, 2021 Stephen Silverman, 77, of Mitchell NE passed away at his home January 23, 2021. All who knew Steve are invited to a memorial gathering Saturday, June 12, 1:30, Event Center, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, Mitchell, NE. The family suggests memorial tributes to Sovereign Grace Reformed Church, Morrill, NE or the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made by viewing Stephen's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Steve was born to Dr. Charles and Louise Clemens-Silverman, Oct. 7, 1943 in Ft. Collins, CO. Steve grew up in and around Mitchell, attending Fairview #34 and Mitchell Schools. He graduated in 1961. Steve graduated from Scottsbluff College in 1963. Steve married Deborah K Schildt, May 22, 1976. Steve was very active in 4-H, earning several 4-H achievement and leadership awards and attending National 4-H Congress. During his high school years he participated in music programs and served as editor of the yearbook. Steve believed in service to his community, State and Country. He spent a career of 40 years with the Nebraska State Probation System where he was Chief Deputy Probation Officer. He retired in 2011. Steve served his Country in the National Guard and Army Reserve. He was honorably discharged in 1968. Steve proudly served the City of Mitchell as Mayor from 1982 to 1990 and as City Councilman from 1998-2002. Steve also served on the Board of Public Works and as Co-Chair of the committee to secure funding and build the Mitchell Care Center. Steve is survived by his wife, Debbie, son Benjamin, wife Melissa, and their children Olivia, Ashtyn, Jakobe, Alexandra and Xavier. Also surviving Steve are his twin brother, Michael (Brenda), sisters Becky Murphy and Barbara L. Silverman, brother-in-law, Rodney Schildt (Kathy) and sisters-in-law, Sandra Davis, Victoria Schildt and Debbie A. Silverman. Steve is survived by nine nephews and four nieces. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Brian, in-laws Alex and Lela Schildt, and stepfather, John Kuxhausen.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.