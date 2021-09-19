Menu
Tari Shaw
Tari Lynne (Derr) Shaw September 7, 2021 Our beloved mother, daughter, grandma, sister, aunt; Tari Lynne Shaw passed away on September 7th 2021. She was born on June 8th 1965 to LeRoy Derr and Linda Stone in Torrington, Wyoming. Tari worked at Flying J for 11 years and absolutely loved her job. She lived in Wyoming half her life and made it her home. She is survived by her daughters Tiffany and son-in-law Philip Reynolds; Brittany and son-in-law Jerred Harvey; Billi and son-in-law Eric Throckmorton; her granddaughters Zoey and Paisley Throckmorton, Jeszi Proud, Clairity and Harper Reynolds, Justice and Erika Martinez; grandson Elijah Harvey; brother Boyd Derr and sister-in-law Shanna; and a niece K'Cee Derr. She is preceded in death by her brother Tom Derr, her mother Linda Stone and father LeRoy Derr. Tari enjoyed several hobbies in life that included fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Tari was an animal lover she had several pets that she loved. As most say she was the light of the room wherever she went. Tari was no stranger. She will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
