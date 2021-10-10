Teresa G. Palomo October 7, 2021 Teresa G. Palomo, 86, of Gering, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Heritage Estates with two of her daughters by her side and her entire family in her heart. Visitation will be at Gering Memorial Chapel, from 2:00-4:00 on Monday, October 11. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 on Tuesday, October 12 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering. A funeral mass will follow at 10:30 with Father Michael McDonald officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Cemetery. For the protection of our loved ones, we kindly ask that masks be worn indoors. Teresa was born August 20, 1935, in Harlingen, Texas to Antonio Gutierrez and Magdalena Salas. She married Domingo E. Palomo, Sr. on March 6, 1950. They moved to Gering in 1964 where they bought a home and raised their family. Teresa worked at Lockwood Corporation in Gering for 24 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Legion of Mary at Christ the King and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle in San Juan, Texas. Her hobbies included playing bingo, watching novelas, cooking, cleaning, and visiting family and friends in the Texas valley. She loved to travel with her family throughout the United States, including Hawaii. Their travels also took her to many countries, to include Mexico, Vatican City, Italy, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, England, and France. She never said no when it came to a new adventure, whether it was getting her driver's license, fishing in the Gulf, being part of the audience at the Price is Right or attending a Gloria Estefan concert. She is survived by her seven children, daughters Santos (Roy) Castro, Minnie (Nufo) Ybarra, Elvira (Daniel) Quijas, Juanita (Vincent) Lopez and Christina (Darrin) Shavers and sons Domingo, Jr. (Amanda) and Roy (Ellie) and brother Cele Garcia of Parlier, CA. Grandma Paco was dearly loved by her 21 grandchildren, Lori and Jason; Anthony and Angela; Marcelo, Dominique, Serina, Elyse, Christopher and Esai; Isaac, Jeneve and Alex; Maurie, Alexander and Jessica; Vincent Michael, Nicole and Raymond; and Shantell and DeAndre. 43 great-grandchildren could count on "kissitos" whenever they came to visit. One great-great-grandchild and one on the way made for five generations. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, lifelong best friend Julia Palomo Mendez and special friend Lisa Ledbetter. Preceding her in death were her husband, her parents, infant son Luciano, infant daughter Martina, sister Guadalupe, and brother Reynaldo. Teresa's family would like to thank Dr. Longoria, Prairie Haven Hospice, and her Heroes at Heritage Estates for the care provided to their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as she battled Alzheimer's for the past eight years. If you knew Teresa, she either fed you, hugged you, lit a candle for you or prayed for you at one time or another. She was truly "just perfect" and will be missed dearly. Memorials can be made to Christ the King Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.