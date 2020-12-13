Terry Marie (Sewill) Dasher December 6, 2020 Terry Marie (Sewill) Dasher, 43, of Gering received her angel wings December 6th, 2020. Memorial Service will be held Tuesday December 15th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Monument Rehabilitation Center, 111 W 36th Street, Scottsbluff in north parking lot, with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Terry was born August 14th, 1977 in Grand Forks, ND. Moved to Scottsbluff area, where 25 years ago she met her best friend, Ryan Dasher. Believing that they balanced and completed the other one, on September 26th, 2005 she said "yes". Joining in this union were her beloved feline babies, Sable, Mitzy and Sammy. She enjoyed arts & crafts, collecting clowns and butterflies. Coming from a military family, Terry was honored to care for the Veterans at Western Nebraska Veterans Home. She received Employee of the Year in 2003 from the State of Nebraska. Employed in Long Term Care for over 23 years, 6 of those years she worked at both WNVH and Monument. Initial employment at Monument, began in dietary department with her mom, she tried housekeeping and laundry then became CNA/MA in nursing department and ended her career at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center Assisted Living. Numerous times in Terry's nursing career she received Employee of the Month. Residents referred to her as "their favorite". New staff that had the privilege of being trained by her sweet kind loving soul, treasured being taught the proper way to be a CNA with PRIDE, through thick or thin. Terry made working fun, without a dull moment. Well-known for her scare tactics. Survived by husband, Ryan Dasher, daughter, Brittany (Dave) Flesner, grandchildren Harper, Thea, and Keith. Parents: Irene (Vince) Streeks, Tom (Cheryl) Dasher, Connie Dasher, Siblings: Lisa, Jason, Joey and Kenny Sewill, Travis Dasher, Mandy and Brenda Streeks. Preceded in death by father James Kenneth Sewill, Grandparents: Peter & Kathryn LaJesse, Kenneth & Ruth Sewill, Don & Sandy Streeks, Kenneth & Virginia Fausch, Floyd & Norma Dasher, Oliver & Marie Eels. Memorial donations to help family cover final expenses, may be dropped off at any Platte Valley Bank for Terry Dasher Memorial Fund.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.