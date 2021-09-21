Terry L Greeley September 17, 2021 Terry L Greeley, age 75, of Gering, Nebraska passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center. Terry was born May 14, 1946 to Floyd and Margaret Greeley in Imperial, NE. He grew up in Hamlet, NE, and graduated from Wauneta High School, in 1964. He worked for the Hayes County for the two years prior to marrying Gwenn Main in June of 1966. He joined the Nebraska State Patrol in 1968, having graduated from the Nebraska State Patrol Training Camp. They later made their home in Gering. He retired from the State Patrol in 1996. After retirement, he worked for Hastion Oil and Westco, retiring again in 2014. Terry enjoyed hunting every year with his friends and family and loved horseback riding. He and Gwenn are long time attendants of Calvary Memorial Church. He was deeply cherished by his family and will be missed. Survivors include his wife, Gwenn; children, Cory (Stephanie) Greeley and Cody (Lori) Greeley; brother, Gary (Dawanna) Greeley; sister, Sheila (Jim) Knudsen; grandchildren, Jackson Greeley, Maxwell Greeley, Luke Greeley, Hudson Greeley, Jordan Greeley, Taryn Greeley, Erich Knaub, and Alyssa Greeley; three great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patty; brother, Jim; sister-in-law, Mary; brother-in- law, Ken Houghtelling; and two nieces, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dugankramer.com
for the Greeley family. Memorials may be made to Calvary Memorial Church in Gering. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.