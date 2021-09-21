Gwen and family, Terry was a wonderful friend to my dad, Vern Johnson. They worked together for many years. Their stories were part of my family history up to dads death in 2017. I have very fond memories of them laughing and teasing each other and talking for hours. We will certainly miss him and appreciate him for all those moments that he lifted dad in the last few months.

Valerie Johnson Bailie Friend September 27, 2021