Terry Rohrbouck April 11, 2022 Terry Rohrbouck, age 62, of Gering, Nebraska passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Heritage Estates. A rosary for Terry will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Christ The King Catholic Church, with Father Mike McDonald officiating, and a celebration of life service to follow at 11:00 AM. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.geringchapel.com