Tessie Carolyn Ouderkirk September 14, 2021 Tessie Carolyn Ouderkirk, peacefully passed into life everlasting Tuesday, September 14th at Heritage Estates Nursing Home in Gering, Nebraska. A memorial service will be Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:30am at Central Church of Christ in Gering. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com