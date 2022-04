Thetta J. (Mathewson) Rother June 27, 2021 Thetta J. (Mathewson) Rother, age 71, of Sidney, NE passed away in Sidney on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Please check the Gehrig-Stitt website for updated funeral arrangements. You may view Thetta's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com . Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Thetta's care and funeral arrangements.