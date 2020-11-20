Thomas Jay Henson November 17, 2020 Thomas Jay Henson, 68 of Bayard was given his eternal peace on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings. Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 AM Monday, November 23rd at Grace Chapel, 300 Valley View Drive, Scottsbluff. Pastor Bruce Peterson will officiate. To help protect others, facemasks are encouraged. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at Grace Chapel SB. Burial will follow in the Bayard Cemetery. Visitation hours will be from 5-7 PM Sunday at Grace Chapel in Scottsbluff. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family. Tom was born on July 28, 1952 at Miller, SD the son of Dean and Florence (Bute) Henson. He was raised in the Miller area moving to Bayard, NE at the age of 16. He was a class of 1970 graduate from Bayard High School. He was united in marriage to Sheila Siegfried on March 27, 1982. Tom worked for area farmers until 1988, when he farmed for himself, retiring in 2010. He has worked for Simplot since 2010. Memberships include Grace Chapel and the Sons of the American Legion. His enjoyments included goose hunting, watching movies and sports and always had a joke or story to keep us laughing. Tom was also an amateur meteorologist; he could give you the ten-day forecast for just about the whole country. His greatest treasure was his wife, children, being "Granddad" and his love of Jesus. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sheila; daughter, Sarah (James) Reece of Lincoln; son, Joel (Kaytlyn) Henson of Grand Island; grandchildren, Thomas and Myla Henson; sister, Patty (Rick) Valentine of Bayard; brothers, Dave (Kim) Henson of Redington, NE, Charles Henson of Bayard, Brad (Marie) Henson of Alliance and Ron (Kristin) Henson of Worland, WY; his aunts, Doris Henson and Kay Henson; his mother-in-law, Joan Siegfried of Scottsbluff; brother-in-law, Rick (Tammy) Siegfried of Evans, CO and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tom is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeffrey; nephew and niece, Tanner and Shelby Henson and father-in-law, Albert Siegfried. The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Mary Lanning Hospital for their care and compassion for our beloved Tom.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.