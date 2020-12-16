Thomas A. "Tom" Koch December 12, 2020 Thomas A "Tom" Koch, 83, passed away at his home, December 12, 2020. Tom was born the 2nd child, August 16, 1937, in Douglas, WY, to Lawrence and Geneva Koch. When his parents moved to Gering, they lived on 7th Street, southeast of Gering. In 1947, the family moved to the farm south of Gering. Tom attended Cedar Valley until the 8th grade, then attended Gering High School and graduated in 1955. In 1955, he married Beatrice Anne Ellis, and to that union, 2 children were born: Kelli Lynn and still born son, Robert Greenlee. In 1968, he married Mary Beattie, and they raised 3 children, Ryan, Travis (TJ), and Jennie, on the home farm. Tom stayed on the farm after all of the boys and Martha left to further their careers. He stayed, and helped his mother manage the farm after his dad passed in 1965, and farmed until his death. Tom is survived by his children, Kelli Juan of Novato, CA, Ryan Koch of Gering, NE, Travis (TJ) Koch of Ridgeland, SC, Jennie Turner of Kearny, NE; 7 granchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Jim of Gering, Dick of Omaha, Paul of Rancho Cucamongo, CA; and sister, Martha of Lincoln, NE; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Geneva, and son, Robert Greenlee. There will be a memorial service at a later date.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.