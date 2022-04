Mr. Mihane. Tom was by far one of the most influential administrators I had the pleasure of working with in the Scottsbluff School System. He was kind in his approach to those educators in every segment of school, no matter what their position. I have never heard a complaint about who he was and how he served. He was right up there at the top. Respected by all, he was one of a kind.

Virginia Sides January 6, 2022