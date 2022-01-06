My mother was good friends with his brother Louie for many years when I was very young. I remember Tom was visiting once and played "House of the Rising Sun" on the guitar for us. I spent a lot of time with his brother Louie, Maurice, and his dad back then at their home in Alhambra CA, so I am sure I saw him other times as well. At one visit he even gave me a slide photograph, I may still have it, of a sunset over a body of water. I believe the image was taken in Alaska? I just remember him being very kind and funny. The whole family was. I am very sorry to learn of his passing. My deepest condolences. I am also sad to learn Louie has passed too. He meant a lot to me. Godspeed.

Patience Poast-Armienta February 28, 2022