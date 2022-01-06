Menu
The Star-Herald
Thomas Rudolph Nuesca January 3, 2022 Thomas Rudolph Nuesca, age 82, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died at Monument Rehabilitation and Care on January 3, 2022. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10:00AM at Mitchell Berean Church. A memorial has been established at Riverstone (First State) Bank under Tom Nuesca Memorial Fund. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com On July 25, 1939, in Los Angeles, CA, Tom was born to Albert and Mary (Ballesteros) Nuesca, and they were a musical family. Tom started playing the drums at the age of 14 with his family's band "The Teardrops." In 1962, he was hired to play the drums on the hit "Monster Mash" by Bobby Boris Pickett. While on the road with different bands is when his love for photography began. Black and white photography was his passion. He would turn the bathroom of his hotel rooms on the road into a dark room with the use of an enlarger he found at a pawn shop. He moved to Gering in 1973, working different jobs until he was hired as the manager of the Photo Department at McCosh Drug, where he worked for 30+ years, touching hundreds of lives and creating lasting friendships. In 1976, he began teaching photography at Western Nebraska Community College, where many friendships were created through the students and faculty. He worked in the legal field, taking pictures of crime scenes and doing different types of forensic photography with colleagues, Ray Richards and Jim Lawson (to name a few). In Tom's union with Pam, they were blessed with a daughter, Jessica, who was the light of his life. She gave him two grandchildren, which made his heart overflow with love. In the course of his life, his two oldest daughters, Kimberly and Kem found him, and he was blessed with a third grandchild. The family would like to thank Western Nebraska Hospice (specifically, nurses, Michelle and Rebecca), Monument Rehab and Care, Regional West Medical Center, and the many doctors and nurses who gave Tom such wonderful care throughout the last few years. To the many friends and family throughout his life, we thank you for the love you showed him and the support you have given us towards the end. A very special thank you to the Richard Schank family, especially Tiffany (his fourth adopted daughter). Always remember to capture your memories in Pictures, and when the urge to air drum strikes, "Just do it." Survivors include daughters, Kimberly (Anita) Lomas, Kem Nuesca, and Jessica Nuesca; grandchildren, Malayah, Josiah, and Jade; brother, Maurice Nuesca; dog, Marley Bob; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents; sisters, Connie and Jennie; brothers, Alfred and Louie; and many beloved friends.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Mitchell Berean Church
NE
Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My mother was good friends with his brother Louie for many years when I was very young. I remember Tom was visiting once and played "House of the Rising Sun" on the guitar for us. I spent a lot of time with his brother Louie, Maurice, and his dad back then at their home in Alhambra CA, so I am sure I saw him other times as well. At one visit he even gave me a slide photograph, I may still have it, of a sunset over a body of water. I believe the image was taken in Alaska? I just remember him being very kind and funny. The whole family was. I am very sorry to learn of his passing. My deepest condolences. I am also sad to learn Louie has passed too. He meant a lot to me. Godspeed.
Patience Poast-Armienta
February 28, 2022
Dearest Jessica and family , my deepest condolences for your loss. Tomas was an inspiration to me and to those of around him. He will be remembered in the good works that he did though out the years with his students and friends. I am one of those , who will remember him as I still use the photographic and darkroom equipment we would trade with each other over the years. And I must tell you I think of him ever since I got that darn equipment years ago. If you hear thunder it's Tomas beating a drum and if you see a flash of lighting , well he's photographing something somewhere.......
Paul Arellano
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry for your loss, Jessica & family!
Nancy Steidley
Friend
January 13, 2022
May you find comfort in cherished memories that will live in your hearts and bring you peace of a life well lived. May Tom rest in peace. In sympathy, Gene and Mari
Gene and Mari Schwarzkopf
January 10, 2022
During my years living in Scottsbluff, I have some very pleasant memories of visits with Tom. He was a good friend to me and my family. Rest in Peace, Tom.
Diane (Teigen) Huesman
Friend
January 10, 2022
Took black/white photo class´s from Tom he never gave up on me even when I was ready to quit best teacher I ever had.
Todd Robertus
School
January 8, 2022
I taught art, journalism and photography at Leyton High School many years ago. Tom became a friend as my outlet for photo materials and advice. Tom came into my mind just a few days ago. To his family, please accept my condolences. I shall remember Tom fondly.
Marilyn Morris
January 7, 2022
As a freshman student in theatre at Nebraska Western College, I needed an actor's headshot quick, so I could audition at a conference Florence Dyer invited me to attend with her. Tom shot my very first professional headshot, and I was lucky enough to get a job with it. It was in black and white, which is no longer the standard, though it was "back then" in 1987. Thanks Tom! Happy Trails and onto your next adventure.
Lisa Betz-Marquez
School
January 7, 2022
I worked with Tom at McCosh drug. He would call me Ralph over the loudspeaker. He made work so much fun. Many years later he photographed my daughter's wedding. He will be missed.
Camille Takuski
January 7, 2022
Pam & Jessica our deepest sympanthy Tom was a dear friend when we lived in scottsbluff great memories.
kevin & pat meier
January 6, 2022
Fond memories including his kindness to my son Thomas.
Mary Oba
January 6, 2022
