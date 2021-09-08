Menu
Thomas Wilson
Thomas M. "Tommy" Wilson September 4, 2021 Thomas M. "Tommy" Wilson, 65, of rural Morrill, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at his home. His funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Sovereign Grace Reformed Church in Morrill with Pastors Tom Hunter and Todd Seay officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Sovereign Grace Reformed Church's Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery at Morrill. Memorials may be made to Sovereign Grace Reformed Church. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements. Thomas Milton Wilson was born March 11, 1956, at Scottsbluff, NE to Thomas Milton and Ava Kay (Dykes) Wilson. He grew up on the family farm northwest of Morrill. Tommy graduated from the Morrill High School in 1974. He worked 41 campaigns for Holly and Western Sugar Companies, he also worked the family farm and expanded it. He had a passion for hogs and was Wyoming State Fair Champion four times. He was an avid fisherman in his younger years. He was a member of Sovereign Grace Reformed Church in Morrill, where he served as deacon and treasurer. Survivors include his mother, Ava Wilson of Morrill; brothers, Carl (Terri) Wilson of Minatare and Todd (Elaine) Wilson of Morrill; six nieces and nephews, Karah Wilson, Cori White, Andrew Wilson, Amanda Kay (Jessie) Cornell, Allison (Travis) Rickey, and Todd Adam Wilson; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his father.
Wilson family, So very sorry for the loss of Tommy, seems we just saw him the other day with a load. Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
George and Lisa Hernandez
Friend
September 11, 2021
Thinking of you all at this time of sorrow ,known what it is .Remember he is in a much better place now. Love and Prayers to you all. Aunt Dorothy.
Dorothy Curtis
Family
September 8, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Tommy was so young. We are praying for all the family at this time.
Arthur and Patty Owens
Friend
September 8, 2021
