Tom Joder March 23,2022 Tom Joder, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Western Nebraska Veteran's Home in Scottsbluff after a long battle with COPD. Tom was born at home on April 28, 1939 in Scottsbluff to Ward and Ruth (Donovan) Joder. He spent his childhood in Gering, Sidney and Alliance. Tom enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1959 and served as an aircraft engine mechanic until his discharge in 1962. During his time in the service, Tom was stationed in Washington and then in Hawaii. While in Hawaii, Tom loved to go out fishing on large boats, and spent many hours building and racing cars at the local stock car track with his buddies. On November 3, 1963, he married Janice Deines and to this union were born two children, Jean Ann and Jay. Early in Tom's career, he drove truck for Lockwood Corporation and other local trucking companies, before landing as service manager at Kizzier Chevrolet. Tom was born a salesman and eventually moved from the service department to sales where he excelled often earning top salesman of the month honors. He then worked at Valmont Industries in Bridgeport selling center pivot irrigation systems. Later on in life, Tom returned to trucking with Nebraska Transport Company where he drove more than two million accident-free miles. Before Tom was set to graduate from high school, he dropped out of high school; however, in March of 1987, Tom officially received his G.E.D. Throughout his life, Tom loved to fish, hunt, camp and rim around Lake Minatare in his boat. He occasionally forgot the drain plug which always made for a funny story. No matter how busy, Tom never missed any of his kids' sporting events or other activities. He was a big fan of Husker sports and the Denver Broncos. Tom could strike up a conversation with anyone, and had many friendships he valued. Tom is survived by his children Jean (Jim) Bauer of Gering and Jay (Sandra) Joder of Martinsburg, West Virginia; granddaughter Kristen Bauer of Gering and great granddaughter, Emersyn Marie, as well as many nieces and nephews and special friend Cecilia Sanchez. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Janice; his parents; siblings Marjorie Olsen, Louise Betz, Joe Joder, and Russell Joder; and his in-laws, John and Clara Deines. Our family is grateful to the Western Nebraska Veteran's Home for the care and compassion shown to our dad despite him being a "handful." His memorial graveside will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery with military honors provided. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials in Tom's honor be made to the Midwest Theater. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dugankramer.com
for the Joder family. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 25, 2022.