My earliest memories of Tom go way back to the mid 1960's. Kimball had a town baseball team in those days and if my memory is right Tom was a pitcher on the team. Might have been the only one. My dad Perry was always the catcher. I was the batboy. I only remember a couple of games. One in Potter and one at the old fairgrounds fields before we built the complex east of town. Seems like I remember Tom being a really good pitcher. I still remember a few of the other players. Seems like they had a shortstop named Buck Reeder that was the best I ever saw even considering his glove was flat. I remember David Lancaster's dad hitting a baseball that was one of the farthest I ever saw hit. It almost hit Mary Lynch grade school in the air. Fast pitch softball was really big back then and Tom had to be one of the most competitive players back then. I believe he played for Curly's Machine Shop and my dad caught for Eatmon Drilling. Seems like Tom not only was a sports writer for the paper but also did sports on the local radio station. To this day I remember what Tom's voice sounded like. The world was a better place for having him and a wonder piece is now gone. A huge part of my heart will always be in Kimball because of all the wonderful memories I have of growing up there.

David Castor December 10, 2020