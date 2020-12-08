Tom Southard December 6, 2020 Tom Southard, 84, of Kimball, died at Great Plains Medical Center in North Platte on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Funeral services are pending and a complete obituary will be published when available. The services for Tom have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
My deepest sympathy.
Tom was always so positive and such a bright light. He had a way of making you feel important when you ran into him, and it was always a joy to see him and visit. Tom was the best friend and biggest cheerleader the people of Kimball have ever had, and may ever know.
Dave Soto
December 16, 2020
My earliest memories of Tom go way back to the mid 1960's. Kimball had a town baseball team in those days and if my memory is right Tom was a pitcher on the team. Might have been the only one. My dad Perry was always the catcher. I was the batboy. I only remember a couple of games. One in Potter and one at the old fairgrounds fields before we built the complex east of town. Seems like I remember Tom being a really good pitcher. I still remember a few of the other players. Seems like they had a shortstop named Buck Reeder that was the best I ever saw even considering his glove was flat. I remember David Lancaster's dad hitting a baseball that was one of the farthest I ever saw hit. It almost hit Mary Lynch grade school in the air. Fast pitch softball was really big back then and Tom had to be one of the most competitive players back then. I believe he played for Curly's Machine Shop and my dad caught for Eatmon Drilling. Seems like Tom not only was a sports writer for the paper but also did sports on the local radio station. To this day I remember what Tom's voice sounded like. The world was a better place for having him and a wonder piece is now gone. A huge part of my heart will always be in Kimball because of all the wonderful memories I have of growing up there.
David Castor
December 10, 2020
Shelly and family, So sorry for your loss of Tom. He was a great person. Mike and Alma Johnson
Clarence (Mike) Johnson
December 9, 2020
What a loss... a true gentleman and professional in his journalism. Regards to the family. We were blessed to have Tom for 84 years.
Paul Edens
December 8, 2020
We´re so sorry to hear this! He´ll be greatly missed by so many people. Prayers and hugs are with you all.