Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tommy Southard
FUNERAL HOME
Cantrell Funeral Home
609 S Walnut St
Kimball, NE
Tommy Mackland (Tom) Southard December 6, 2020 Tommy Mackland (Tom) Southard, 84, of Kimball, Nebraska, passed peacefully, with family by his side, on December 6, 2020 at Great Plains Health in North Platte, NE. Tom had a short bout with Covid pneumonia. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Kimball High School Gymnasium with Pastor Roger Gillming officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Tom's tribute wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to the Kimball Athletic Department, 901 Nadine, Kimball, NE 69145. The services for Tom have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Kimball High School Gymnasium
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Cantrell Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cantrell Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.