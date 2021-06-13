Tommy Mackland (Tom) Southard December 6, 2020 Tommy Mackland (Tom) Southard, 84, of Kimball, Nebraska, passed peacefully, with family by his side, on December 6, 2020 at Great Plains Health in North Platte, NE. Tom had a short bout with Covid pneumonia. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Kimball High School Gymnasium with Pastor Roger Gillming officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com
to view Tom's tribute wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to the Kimball Athletic Department, 901 Nadine, Kimball, NE 69145. The services for Tom have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.