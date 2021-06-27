Twila M. Splinter June 15, 2021 Twila M. Splinter passed into eternity at the age of 94 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Grace Village Healthcare in Winona Lake, Indiana. She will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Johna (Jeff) Hodges, Warsaw, IN; and Jaelle Dragomir, Houston, TX; eight grandchildren, Lisa (Rob) Briggs, Lyman, NE; Angela Oaks, Houston, TX; Jeffrey (Marilia) Russell, South Whitley, IN; Rob (Davonna) Oaks, Medford, OR; Beth (Jorg) Fehlmann, Warsaw, IN; Danielle (Arthur) Jolly, Houston, TX; Desirae Oaks, Medford, OR; and Hilary (Ryan) Jarrell, Nappanee, IN; thirteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Her family was treasured and she missed being with those who live far away. Twila was born July 20, 1926, in Goshen County, WY, to Frank and Lula Harden. On November 17, 1944, she married John F. Splinter in Cheyenne, WY. She was a farm wife west of Yoder, WY, until the death of her husband in 1989. She retired to Warsaw, IN in 1993 to be closer to family. Prior to her move to Indiana in 1993, she was a member of South Goshen Presbyterian Church in Yoder, WY. She was a member of Pleasant View Bible Church of Warsaw, IN. She was baptized by Pastor Les Lofquist at Pleasant View Bible Church on February 18, 1996. Her faith in Christ as her Savior remained strong. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter Brenda Lou, her siblings, and many, many friends. A memorial service was held at Pleasant View Bible Church, Warsaw, IN on June 25, 2021, officiated by Pastor Mike Hontz. Graveside services will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Torrington, WY on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Friends of the family are welcome. Memorial donations may be directed to Pleasant View Bible Church, 2782 West 200 North, Warsaw, IN 46580.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.