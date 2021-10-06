Tyler W. Herman September 30, 2021 Tyler W. Herman, 34, of Scottsbluff, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 30, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at WestWay Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor John Mulholland officiating. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the Tyler Herman Memorial Fund at First State Bank in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.