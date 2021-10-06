Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tyler Herman
FUNERAL HOME
Reverence Funeral Parlor
2002 Char Ave
Scottsbluff, NE
Tyler W. Herman September 30, 2021 Tyler W. Herman, 34, of Scottsbluff, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 30, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at WestWay Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor John Mulholland officiating. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the Tyler Herman Memorial Fund at First State Bank in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.reverencefuneralparlor.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reverence Funeral Parlor
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reverence Funeral Parlor.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I really enjoyed working with Tyler. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard Larson (Fat Boys Tire)
Work
October 8, 2021
I Pray for all the family, JESUS Healing of your heart ,hurt and pain to help comfort you all in this time. God has him safe....So Deeply Sorry...Blessings to you my Old Friends..
Teresa LeMay
October 7, 2021
Prayers for the family I new Tyler as a young man So kind and loving He will be missed
Lora Sarah & Bodhi
Friend
October 6, 2021
Tyler had a way of building up confidence within you. His smile was contagious and he was a great friend who cared deeply about those close to him. He was not afraid to stand up for his loved ones. The world lost a great person. Rest easy brother and someday we will meet again.
Robert Dunn
Friend
October 6, 2021
I shared a lot of happy childhood memories with TY and considered him a good childhood friend. I remember spending countless hours hanging out at his moms apartment and sleep overs at his dads house in Mitchell. Ty to me was a great person and I hope he is happy in his after life. Rest easy bro
Dylan Wilhelm
Friend
October 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Tyler was my Best Friend and I will skate with him again in heaven someday.
Heath Widdowson
Friend
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results