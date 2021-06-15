Vera M. Strachan June 12, 2021 Vera M. Strachan, 89, of Gering, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center in Scotts-bluff. A graveside service for family and friends will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Michael Clement officiating. Memorials have been established to Wounded Warrior Project
and Legacy of the Plains Museum. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Vera Mae was born June 6, 1932, in Lusk, Wyoming to Joseph Clarence and Rachel Cora (Towl) Leeling. She graduated high school in 1950 in Manville, Wyoming. Vera went on to attend college at Chadron State. She received her teaching certificate and became a teacher for Mitchell schools. Vera married Keith Alexander Strachan on Christmas Eve 1954 in Lusk. Vera was a member of the Church of Christ where she was active in many activities and served on several boards. She participated in Friends at RWMC. Vera had an appreciation for antiques, enjoyed reading and loved traveling worldwide. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Joe and Tiong Strachan of Houston, TX; sisters, Alice Vollman of Douglas, WY and Virginia Linnemen of Green River, WY; special friends, Neil and Judy Hesman of Grand Island; and traveling friends, Ray and the late Mary Ann Shook of Irving, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Keith; brothers, Samuel and James Leeling; and sisters, Eileen Allsup, Bernita Kiever and Frances Mitchell.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 15, 2021.