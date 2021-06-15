So very sorry Kevin to hear of your Mom´s passing. She was a favorite of ours and we are thankful to have made a visit with her before Covid shut things down. She was always so full of vinegar, opinionated and fun to be with. We will miss her, but are thankful that she did not have a long period of decline. That was not her style for sure. Much love, Barry and Patty

