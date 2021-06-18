Verne C. Miller June 14, 2021 Verne Charles Miller, age 92, of Dalton, NE passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 in Sidney. In lieu of the traditional Memorial Service for Verne, a Memorial for Remembrance on Saturday, June 26th, 2021 3PM (MDT) virtually via Zoom. The Zoom Meeting ID is: 510-932-1315. The Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/
j/5109321315. There will be no church or graveside service. You may view Verne's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Verne's care and funeral arrangements. Verne was born 4/12/1929 in Sidney, NE to Ekke and Johanna (Sharrel) Miller. He attended Sidney High School and Midland College, where he sang bass and tenor in school choirs. He was married to Kathryn Ann Ells on 11/25/1949. He and Katie lived together on their farm east of Gurley for 60 years. Kathryn preceded Verne in death in 2019. Hobbies included gun collecting, target shooting, gardening, amateur veterinary work and tinkering. He is survived by 3 children, Jeri Hedrick, Mark Miller and Mike Miller, 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.