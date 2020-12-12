Violet Rein December 10, 2020 Violet Rein, 91 of Scottsbluff, NE died December 10, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. Her graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Services will be livestreamed on Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel's Facebook Page. A memorial has been established to Zion Evangelical Church or The Village. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Violet was born on August 8, 1929 in Mitchell, NE to John and Elizabeth (Schaneman) Stroh. She received her early education at Haig School, graduating from Scottsbluff High School. She married Harold Rein on March 20, 1947 in Scottsbluff, NE and made their home in rural Scottsbluff. In her younger married years, Violet was more than a housewife. She drove trucks and farm machinery, hoed fields, managed the business side of the farm and raised four active children. She went to work outside the home when her youngest child started high school. She took a job sewing at the local cleaners and earned a certificate in medical transcription at the Junior College which led to a long career working at Scottsbluff Urology. Later she worked as a bookkeeper for twenty-two years at Heilbrun's Manufacturing retiring at 82 years young. Violet enjoyed an active social life both in her younger and older years- had a cadre of friends and enjoyed large family gatherings on both sides of the family. Violet was a member of Zion Evangelical Church for 73 years and enjoyed participating in the Ladies Guild. She was a charter member of the Panhandle Extension Homemakers club and stayed active in it for over sixty years. She was a member of the Scottsbluff Elks/Does and a Charter member of the Scottsbluff Chapter of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia. The Red Hat Club was also a favorite of hers and it was rare she missed an after hours social in Scottsbluff. She had many hobbies which included cooking, especially German foods, reading and crossword puzzles. Always a farmer at heart she loved working in her yard and garden. There was never a weed in her garden or flower beds and she always had a large variety of flowers in every available space in her yard. Her favorite hobby was shopping with friends, sisters, daughters, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, and anyone who could keep up with her. Violet was devoted to family. She never missed attending one of her grandchildren's sports events and was always available to help nieces and nephews. Vacations were visiting her sons, daughter and grandchildren who lived out of state. A favorite place was the beach near her son's home in California. She was always excited for a trip with the family to a new city; one of the best times she had was a trip to New York with family to see the Rockettes at Christmas. Well into her 80's she danced at her grandson's wedding in Cancun, Mexico. She was a vibrant loving woman who always smiled and was liked and respected by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include her children: Virginia (Gini) Heinz; Cheryl Rein; Larry (Joann) Rein and Bradley (Jan) Rein; grandchildren: Shandalle (Jim) Roh, Scott (Jane Ourada) Heinz, Mathew (Kisten) Rein, Barry Rein; great grandchildren: Ashley Fertig, Justin Heinz, Kaela Heinz, Sidney, Jackson, Charlie and Max Rein; sister Jackie Merrigan; brother John Stroh; brother-in-law Gary Hahn; sister-law-law Norma Stroh; 7 step grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold Rein, sisters Betty Heilbrun, Geraldine Hahn and Shirley Robertson and brother LeRoy Stroh.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 12, 2020.