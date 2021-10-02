Virginia Jane Ojeda September 27, 2021 Virginia Jane Ojeda, 62, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, in Gering. Her memorial service will be held at 10am on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Westway Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor John Mulholland officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Virginia's honor be made in care of her grandchildren. Online condolences may be made by viewing Virginia's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services are entrusted with arrangements. Virginia Jane Ojeda was born on March 8th, 1959, in Scottsbluff, NE to Nicholas and Margarita (Aguilar) Reyes. She graduated from Mitchell High School. Up until the last few years where ailing health prevented her from doing so, she worked various secretarial positions. Virginia married Paul Andrew Ojeda on February 12, 1982, and to this union one son was born Joshua Andrew. They made their home in the Scottsbluff/Gering area until moving to Arizona for a short period and Thornton, CO shortly after. After becoming legal guardians to their grandchildren Sianna and Dion they returned to Scottsbluff where the adoption of both Sianna and Dion took place. Besides spending time with her family and friend, Virginia was a devoted member of WestWay Church. Football season was one of her favorite times where she could be found watching the Huskers and Broncos. Her dogs Ollie, Max, and Pluto were her babies, and you could always find one in her lap. Virginia touched many lives with her generosity and willingness to help anyone in need. Virginia is survived by her husband Paul; son Joshua (Kristina) of Scottsbluff; step-daughter Kathleena Esparza of Scottsbluff; step-son Phillip (Elena) Conde of Colorado; sister Victoria Reyes of Gering; brother Angel Reyes (Darlene) of Colorado, Gloria (Wendall) Redmon of Tennessee, Nick (Bea) Reyes of Scottsbluff and Jesse (Margaret) Reyes of Scottsbluff; grandchildren Sianna Ojeda, Dion Ojeda, Jaelyn, Gabriella, Paisley and Bailee Ojeda, Christian Conde, and numerous other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law, brothers Carmelo, Sam, Marshall and Jesse Reyes, sisters Trinity, Esther and Katherine Reyes, grandson Xavier Andrew Ojeda and many other family members.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 2, 2021.