Walter Lavern "Vern" Fegler December 15, 2020 Walter Lavern "Vern" Fegler, 72 of Gering, NE entered into the Heavenly arms of Jesus on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. Services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Church, Frontier School of the Bible, or donor's choice. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.dugankramer. Vern was born on June 13, 1948 to Walter and Darline (Ring) Fegler in Scottsbluff, NE. He received his education and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. Attended Scottsbluff Junior College and later attended and graduated from Frontier School of the Bible in LaGrange, WY on May 3, 2019. He met the love of his life Evelyn Gifford and they wed on June 13, 1987 at Zion Evangelical Church. Together they made their home in Gering, NE. Vern worked at the family garbage route, CocaCola plant and Taylors Funiture for many years and was an avid crafter along with his wife. He was a lifetime member of Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff, having served as Sunday School Superintendent and deacon, attended 45 annual meetings of the Conservative Congregational Christian Conference where he was on the national board two times, a past President of the Monument Valley Iris Society where he won the People's Choice Award 3 years, and a member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia. Vern had a passion for gardening, woodworking, and visiting with friends while enjoying coffee. Vern and Evelyn enjoyed many years of square dancing. Vern never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was well-known for passing out suckers to all the little ones in church. He loved spending his Sundays preaching to the elderly at the nursing homes, visiting historical sites, and traveling. He enjoyed teasing and bringing his great nieces cookies every week and they always knew what to expect of their "Uncle Vern." Vern was proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with everyone. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Evelyn, his sister Deborah (Tim) Lewandowski of Florida, brother Ken (Sue) Fegler of Minnesota, sister Wendy (Mark) Jensen of Lincoln, sister Becky Mehling/Travis Spalding of Scottsbluff, and sister Judy (Rick) Kuxhausen of Scottsbluff, 20 nieces and nephews, 34 great nieces and nephews, and 7 great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert and Terry Fegler.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.