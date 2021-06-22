Warren Ray Thomas June 20, 2021 Warren Ray Thomas, 95, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Village at Regional West. Cremation has taken place per his wishes and services will be held at a later date. His full obit will be available closer to his service date. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.