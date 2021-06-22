Warren Ray Thomas June 20, 2021 Warren Ray Thomas, 95, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Village at Regional West. Cremation has taken place per his wishes and services will be held at a later date. His full obit will be available closer to his service date. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.
Funeral services provided by:
Jones Mortuary
Marie Gulyas informed me of Warren's death.
I have many good memories of Warren. He was so kind, generous and a lover of the game Bridge, which I never played. He gave me his old computer and I used it for sometime, then gave it to Marie.
I want to express my sympathy to all the family.
Lois Vloyantes-Pegel
Friend
June 28, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. You have been good to see him and help take care of him. I rode home with him from the University in 1949 in his convertible. We got home just before the blizzard of 1949..May perpetual light shine upon him.