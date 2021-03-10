Willard "Willy" Dietrich March 4, 2021 Willard "Willy" Dietrich passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021 in his home in Alliance, NE. He was 89. He was born Nov. 27, 1931 in Mitchell, NE to Alex and Pauline Dietrich. Willy was the fifth of seven brothers and sisters. The Dietrich family would soon move to Alliance where Willy attended public school. A good student and an avid sports fan, he would letter in football and play basketball. He graduated from Alliance High in 1949. In 1950, Willy enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to the USS Rendova. While deployed, he witnessed the largest ever hydrogen bomb detonation to date. It remains the fourth largest explosion in US history. Two weeks later, he witnessed another detonation. This time it was an atomic bomb. Honorably discharged in 1954, Willy would move back to Alliance where he met and fell in love with Karen Kosmicki. They were married on August 13, 1957 in the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Two sons, Scott and Brett, would soon follow. Willy became an engineer for the Burlington Northern and worked on the railroad for 38 years until his retirement in 1993. Being an outdoorsman his entire life, he hunted, fished and golfed the sandhills of western Nebraska. A nature lover at heart, he could often be spotted at his favorite watering hole, the Eagles Club. Quick with a joke, a funny story or lively back and forth with anyone he would encounter, Willy knew no strangers. He always left you with a laugh and a smile. Willard is preceded in death by his parents Alex and Pauline (Zechman), siblings Alex Jr. (Shirley) Dietrich, Lilian Barker-Hannon, Alma (Jack) Runge, Marvin (Betty) Dietrich, Kenny Dietrich and Barbara (Larry) Garrett. He is survived by his wife Karen Dietrich, sons Scott (Sandy) Dietrich of Alliance; Brett Dietrich of Kansas City, MO; grandsons Christopher (Molly) Dietrich of Lincoln, NE and Logan Dietrich of Kearney, NE; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He will be missed by the many birds he fed on a daily basis and Peanuts the squirrel. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts in his memory to the Eagles Club Nebraska Make A Wish Foundation or to Jane's Closet in Alliance. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.