William G. Nelson July, 25, 2020 William G Nelson-Bill 'The Goat' Nelson, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, jokester and prankster, widely known for his bright sense of humor, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 82, in his Bakersfield home where he and his wife Cindy had resided for over 50 years. Bill was born on November 15, 1937 in North Platte, NE to Harold and Mae Nelson (Peterson). Bill graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1956 where he met the love of his life, Cynthia Sue Meyers. The two went on together to study at The University of Wyoming in Laramie, where he received a full ride basketball scholarship and graduated with his master's degree. Bill and Cindy married in 1960 and raised two daughters, Jill and Jodi. In 1961 they moved the family to Arvin, CA where Bill and Cindy both taught at Arvin High School. In 1966, he joined the Renegade Athletic family at Bakersfield College as a professor and as the Head Golf Coach and relocated the family to Bakersfield in 1969. Bill coached the men's golf team from 1966-2002 as well as the men's basketball team from 1967-1973. The basketball team had an 89-81 record during that time. Bill was inducted into the CCCAA Golf Hall of Fame in 2012. Bill was also exceptionally talented with a shotgun. In his early life, he was Sub-Jr. Nebraska State Champion for 2 years and Jr. Nebraska State Champion for 3 years. When he won the men's division, he was the youngest state champion in the history of Nebraska trapshooting. In Vandalia, OH, Bill won the Jr. Trapshooting Championship of North America, at one time he broke 343 clay pigeons without a miss. Bill was named to the Junior All American team for 3 years and was on the men's second All American team for one year. In 1984, he was inducted into the Trapshooting Hall of Fame. To say the least, he was not someone you wanted hunting next to youhe'd beat you to it everytime. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Harold 'Art' Nelson, his mother, Mae Nelson (Peterson), and his wife of 59 years, Cindy Sue Nelson (Meyers). Bill is survived by his two daughters Jill McAbee-Nelson and Jodi McCann, son-in-law Brendan McCann, sister Bette Morreale and her husband Joe, brother-in-law Larry Meyers and his wife Marlene, grandchildren Tyler McCann, Paige McCann and Kyle McAbee, great-grandchildren Norelle and Riley, and nieces and nephews Kevin, Kandi, Kristofer, Kyle, and Mike. A memorial gathering date and location is pending.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.